Member of National Assembly Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi has got married to a 14-year-old Chitrali girl, sources said.

Pakistani MNA Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi Marries 14-year-old Girl

As per the details, Police said that they were investigating the matter at the request of an NGO working for the welfare of women in Chitral. Police told the news source that Nikah of the girl was solemnized out of Chitral and the matter was under investigation.

A case has been registered against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami (JUI-F) leader MNA Maulana Salahuddin Ayoubi for marrying a 14-year-old girl in Chitral.

Police have started an investigation into the case of a 14-year-old girl from Chitral being married to Balochistan MNA Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi.

An organization working for the welfare of Chitral women had lodged a complaint with the police against the child marriage. Chitral police have confirmed receipt of the application.

Additional SHO Rehmat Azeem, the inquiry officer

in the case, said that an investigation has been launched. Police said the girl’s family is from Darosh town in Chitral, but they are currently out of the district. When they come to Chitral, the case will progress.

According to school records, the girl’s date of birth is September 2006, thus making her 14 years old.

In this regard, Anwar Ali Khan Advocate says that according to the law of the land, the minimum age for marriage of a girl is 16 years, and marrying a girl below this age is a crime. If the consent of the parents or guardians is involved in the marriage of a girl below the age of 16 years, then they too will be equal partners in the crime, along with the cleric and witnesses who took part in the wedding.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked social media outrage with Twitterati demanding action against the lawmaker for the crime.