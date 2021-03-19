A senior politician has sent shock waves after his pictures of second marriage with a 21-year-old girl gone viral on social media.

Pakistani Minister Iftikhar Gillani, 80, Marries A 21 Year Old Girl

Word broke out on social media that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader is set to get married, and soon enough, pictures of the 80-year-old, former federal minister Iftikhar Gilani’s wedding to a 21-year-old girl went viral.

As news of ex-minister Iftikhar Gilani made headlines the public has a lot to say. The most appalling detail is the 59-year-age gap between the 80-year-old politician and his new bride.

Gillani, who is 59 years older than the bride, served as federal minister of law during the first government of slain Benazir Bhutto in 1988.

The founding member of the Pakistan Peoples Party joined

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2011 and later he quit it and joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 2012.

Some are extending congratulations to the old man over his second marriage but some are feeling jealous of the senior politician.

Gilani has two daughters and a son with his first wife.

While some people just congratulated the PPP politician, others bashed the senior citizen. People are on the fence with the issue. Social media users criticized Gilani over the age gap.

It may be noteworthy that former federal minister Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gilani was born in Kohat on July 18, 1940. He is one of the founding members of the PPP and became federal law minister in Benazir Bhutto’s first government. Later in 2011, he joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but only a year later abandoned ship to join Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in 2012.