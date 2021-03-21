Two men have been sentenced to death for abusing a woman in front of her children in Pakistan.

Pakistani Men Who Abused Mum in Front of Her Children Sentenced to Death

Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali found the woman waiting for help beside a motorway in the eastern city of Lahore after her car ran out of fuel.

She had locked the car doors but the attackers broke a window and dragged her outside where they abused her at gunpoint in front of her terrified children.

The men also stole money, jewellery and bank cards before fleeing.

They were tracked down using mobile phone data and arrested days after the

attack, with DNA samples taken from the crime scene matching the two men.

The survivor identified the attackers during the hearing and Ali confessed to the crime before a magistrate.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also sentenced the men to 14 years imprisonment, which must be served before any executions can take place.

The crime drew widespread condemnation in Pakistan as some activists demanded they be hanged in public.

Protesters took to the streets saying the Government needed to bring in legal reforms and do more to protect women and children after a series of high-profile cases.

Fewer than 3% of assault or abuse cases result in a conviction in Pakistan, according to the Karachi-based group War Against abuse.