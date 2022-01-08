Two men have been jailed for grooming and abusing three vulnerable teenage girls.

Pakistani Men Jailed for 10 Years Abusing Vulnerable British Girls in Nottingham

Mohammed Saeed Ahmed, 22, of Vale Crescent South, Nottingham, previously admitted engaging in communication with a child, causing or inciting a girl under 16 to engage in illicit activity with a girl under 16.

He was jailed for three years and given a restraining order against the girls

Waqas Akhtar, 26, of Glentworth Road, Nottingham, was found guilty of illicit activity with a girl under 16, and with a girl under 16, and meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming. He was jailed for seven years and six months

Adrian Amer, prosecuting, said Ahmed had contacted one of the girls through Snapchat, lied that he was 17, requested her photos and also engaged in illicit activity with her when they met.

“She told him he was disgusting and told him to leave her alone,” said Mr Amer.

“He became abusive over the course of the next few

weeks and sent her messages on Facebook which she showed to police.

“These messages are hostile and he threatened to tell the police that she had been making threats towards him.”

Mr Amer said the second girl met with Ahmed on four occasions and he would ask her to send her photos every day.

“She said he would be nice and caring towards her but would be nasty and threatening if she didn’t do what he wanted,” he added.

He said the girl described it as “the worst time” of her life.

A statement from a victim read out in court said she felt “utterly betrayed” by Ahmed and he had “destroyed” her life.

She said it had affected her work and relationships with other people, and she now suffered with anxiety and depression.

He said police had issued Akhtar with a warning against one of the girls in 2018 but “deliberately ignoring a very clear call to stay away, he repeatedly contacted her by social media.

A third man, Hamza Shazad, 27, of Ewart Road, Nottingham, is due to be sentenced for similar charges on 7 April.