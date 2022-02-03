Meraj Zafar, 20, has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Arnima Hayat after her body was found in a bathtub at the apartment they had shared briefly in North Parramatta, in Sydney’s west, on Sunday.

Pakistani Man Zafar, 20, Killed Bengali Girlfriend Arnima Hayat, 19 in Sydney

Zafar is the son of an Pakistani-born taxi driver who attended Malek Fahd Islamic School in the working-class western Sydney suburb of Greenacre.

He then moved to Belmore Boys High School in 2018, where he repeated Year 11 and never finished his HSC year at the school.

A classmate who asked to be identified as Johnny said that Meraj’s ‘pumped-up’ body made him almost unrecognisable from the once slight teenager.

It comes as police allege Zafar told them he thought he ‘looked good’ in CCTV footage of him buying hydrochloric acid.

According to a statement of police facts, Zafar allegedly purchased a 20-litre bottle of the acid at Bunnings Northmead on Sunday morning before returning to purchase four more.

At Belmore Boys High School, Meraj in class ‘just wasn’t interested’ in study.

Zafar’s father came from the Pakistani city of Sialkot and emigrated to Australia, with Meraj born in Lakemba in 2001.

Around the same time Zafar

met Arnima Hayat, who was studying medicine with dreams of becoming a surgeon.

Arriving in Australia aged nine years old from Bangladesh, Arnima excelled at school, and at Tempe Girls High School achieved an HSC score of more than 97 in 2019.

Mr Hayat said his daughter quickly assimilated into Australia life after from Bangladesh and became an ‘excellent’ English speaker and wanted to eat ‘mostly western food’.

With plenty of friends from school, her job at Kmart in Marrickville and the University of Western Sydney, she had a happy life before she started going out with Meraj.

Mr Hayat had two confrontations with Meraj Zafar, and from October last year – when Zafar and Arnima moved in together into the North Parramatta flat where her body was found last week – the family did not even receive phone calls from her.

Two weeks before her death, the clearly ‘upset’ 19-year-old made a phone call to a maternal uncle who lives in New York.

Police allege Zafar murdered Ms Hayat, a medical student, sometime between 12-5pm last Sunday and told his parents the pair had a ‘very bad fight’.

Meraj Zafar, who on Tuesday did not apply for bail which was formally refused, will face Parramatta Local Court via video link on April 5.