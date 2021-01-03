A man was arrested in Pakistan for wearing a wolf mask on New Year’s Eve. The viral tweet has left the internet in splits.

Pakistani Man Wearing Wolf Mask on New Year’s Eve Got Arrested

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have arrested a man for intimidating citizens including women and girls by wearing a weird Wolf facemask on New Year night.

The man appearing as a demon hit the streets of KP city of Peshawar on New Year night, which created panic among the people who were celebrating the New Year’s following which he was detained by the authorities.

The city police has filed an initial chargesheet against the individual, who has not yet been identified, and say they are investigating his motives for the act.

Meanwhile, the police after getting the information arrested the man late at night from Peshawar’s area of

Shah Qabool.

Pictures of the man, posing with the police in one and riding his motorcycle in the other, attracted a mixture of reactions on social media.

Journalist Omar R Quraishi posted one of the pictures on Twitter, where the man can be seen standing with handcuffs next to two police officers, still wearing his full-face werewolf mask.

On the other hand, at least four people, a woman among them, were injured in incidents of celebratory firing reported from various parts of Karachi to herald the New Year.

The police said eight suspects had been arrested for resorting to aerial firing despite the ban. Besides, several bikers were also rounded up for reckless racing and one-wheeling.