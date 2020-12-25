Pakistani man arrested after walking in public without clothes. Salman, son of Abdul Rehman, while in custody claimed I was born free and can road freely.

Pakistani Man Walks Without Clothes, ‘I Was Born Free and Roaming Freely’

The young man, who does not appear to be an insane person, can be heard saying “Azad paida huwe hain, azad ghoom raha hoon” (I was born free, [this is why] I am roaming ‘freely’).

The resident of Nazimabad’s Paposh Nagar, said he previously worked for Foodpanda.

From the video, it is evident that the

father of two took a ride on his motorbike before being held by the police.

Police have registered case against him as per section 294 of the PPC states: “Whoever, to the annoyance of others; a) does any obscene act in any public place, or b) sings, recites or utters any obscene songs, ballad or words, in or near any public place, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or with both”.

He will presented before the magistrate for further investigation and or medical examination.