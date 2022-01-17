Pakistani Man Unlocked 2 Million Mobiles in USA Jailed for $200 Million Fraud Case

A Pakistani resident who used malware to unlock 1,900,033 phones sold by US mobile operator AT&T has received a 12-year prison sentence.

Muhammad Fahd pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and was also ordered to pay over USD200mn to compensate AT&T for their losses.

Fahd, 37, of Karachi recruited an employee of an AT&T call center in Bothell, Washington via Facebook in 2012, and began bribing that employee and his coworkers to use their credentials to unlock phones.

That allowed the phones to be removed from AT&T’s network, even if customers had not finished paying for the expensive devices or their service contracts had

not expired. The customers could then buy cheaper service for their phones.

Fahd sold the illegal phone-unlocking service through online retailers, raking in millions.

He paid three AT&T workers $922,000 from 2012 to 2017 before he was arrested in Hong Kong in early 2018. More than 1.9 million phones were unlocked as part of the conspiracy, AT&T’s forensic analysis found.

Fahd was extradited to the U.S. in 2019, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy one year ago and was sentenced.

Fahd made at least $5.3 million, his extravagant lifestyle included frequent trips abroad, $1,000-a-night hotel stays in Dubai and a $30,000 watch. He bragged of hiring the British singer-songwriter Jay Sean to play his wedding for $100,000,

But U.S. government could not recover any ill-gotten assets.