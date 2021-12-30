Most of us already know the phrase that ‘love knows no bounds’ but the practical implementation of this saying didn’t go well for one Pakistani man who got arrested after crossing the Indian border in an attempt to meet his love.

Pakistani Man Trying To Cross Border See Indian Girlfriend Arrested

According to details, Mohammad Amir who hails from Hasilpur tehsil of district Bahawalpur met the girl of his dreams on Facebook. The Mumbai-based girl, whose identity remains undisclosed, asked him to come to India to marry her.

Amir, 22, initially applied for the Indian visa through proper channels. However, he decided to sneak into India after the Indian authorities rejected his application several times.

He crossed the Indo-Pak international border from the nearest point to his home which is about 150 km away and entered the jurisdiction of Sri Ganganagar, a planned city in Rajasthan state.

Just when he thought that the only hurdle remaining

between him and his sweetheart was the 1,200 km distance to Mumbai from Sri Ganganagar, Amir was arrested by the patrolling teams of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) who shifted him to the nearest police station for further investigation.

Speaking in this regard, SP Sri Ganganagar Police, Anand Sharma, said that Amir crossed into India with only a smartphone and some Pakistani currency, saying that he had planned to travel on foot to Mumbai to meet the girl.

Sharma added that a joint investigation team consisting of intelligence officers has already started the probe into the matter. If it turned out that Amir’s only motive behind crossing into India was to meet the girl of his dreams, he will be repatriated to Pakistan.

Even in the best-case scenario, it seems that Amir would not be able to meet his sweetheart despite going against all odds and he would be lucky to return home without facing jail time in India.