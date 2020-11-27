In a unique scenario which came forth in Pakistan a groom was surprised on his wedding night after he finds out his wife is actually a shemale.

Pakistani Man Surprised On Wedding Night By His “Shemale Bride”

Sajaad a resident of Kalagujran, Jhelum married to his bride Rani Anjum from Sultanpur village os Sohawa, Rawalpindi.

Groom told that after death of his first wife who he has two children a boy and a girl, he wanted to re-marry. Groom told his Pir Sahib whom he visits often married him to one of his mureed Rani Anjum.

Groom told after all wedding functions, on wedding night he found his wife is different from women, has not characteristic of women and is actually a shemale.

Groom added to avoid embarrassment, the next day valima ceremony was also held. After walima ceremoney, Sajjaad took his bride to her house and contacted Pir Sahib about the case.

later decided to return all the wedding expenses and asked him to keep silence. While talking to media Sajjad told, if he wedding expenses are not returned then he will file a case against Pir Sahib and bride’s family.

Victim further revealed that he came to knew later after marriage that his new wife was earlier divorced for the same reason. He told, bride’s family kept him dark by not telling him the real reason of her first divorce.

About 3 years ago a similar case was emerged in Multan, where a resident Muhammad Shafi filed a case against his own wife, Rani Anjum alleging she was not a woman but a shemale.

The case which was filed in the Lahore High Court has now made it to the Supreme Court. Shafi’s wife however, is adamant on a medical test. The case which was filed in the Lahore High Court has now made it to the Supreme Court.