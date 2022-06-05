A Pakistani man estranged from his wife Sadia Mazoorand 4-year-old daughter Khadija appeared to have shot them and his mother-in-law named Innayat Bibi before turning the weapon on himself, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Pakistani Man Kills Wife, Daughter and Mum-in-Law For Seeking Divorce in America

The preliminary finding was disclosed hours after four bodies were found inside a northwest Harris County apartment unit Thursday morning.

It was a Pakistani family at the center of the tragedy, Gonzalez said.

The man’s wife Sadia Mazoor had filed a petition in a court seeking divorce from her husband, reports said.

The woman worked at an Islamic school nearby and her coworkers became concerned when the “reliable” employee did not show up for work. When they arrived at the Commons at Vintage Park Apartments, where she lived, in the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive, Gonzalez said deputies were already outside.

“At that moment, I just started crying,” Angelique Lee, a

neighbor who had interacted with the family before, said. “I just started crying. It’s crazy how you see someone one moment and then you would never fathom something like this would happen.”

Other residents at the apartments were quick to start a memorial for the family. Not only did this hit close to home, literally, for the residents, but some had also interacted recently with the mother (Sadia Manzoor), her mother (Inyaat Bibi), and the child (Khadija).

“The mother-in-law was always speaking to people passing by, waving,” Lee said. “When I did see the wife, she would speak. The little girl played with the lady in building number four’s little girl. They were out there playing. The quality of life, seeming to me, that they wanted to live.”

The husband and wife were going through a divorce in recent months, and there were reports of the man being abusive to his daughter, the sheriff added.

An investigation is active and ongoing.