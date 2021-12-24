Mother-of-five Rahman Begum, 46, was found dead at her home in Rochdale after she was stabbed with knife.

Pakistani Man Killed Mum-in-Law As Wife Eloped With Boyfriend and Refused His UK Stay

Muhammad Tafham, 31, was jailed for life after being convicted of the murder of his mohter-in-law Rahman Begum, after she helped her daughter run away to live with her long-term boyfriend.

Her daughter, Aysha Gulraiz, 25, entered into an arranged marriage in Pakistan with her cousin Tafham in 2013, but he did not join her in the UK until September 2016.

Aysha continued seeing her long-term boyfriend – a man named Malik from Bradford – despite entering into an arranged marriage with Tafham.

The couple needed to live together for three years so Tafham could stay in the country, but they constantly argued and eventually Ms Gulraiz asked him for a divorce, which he refused.

He murdered Mrs Begum after she tricked him into leaving their home in Greater Manchester while his wife Aysha packed her belongings to move to Bradford, West Yorkshire.

Aysha Gulraiz had left Muhammad Tafham and started living with her boyfriend, which led the visa arrangements of Tafham, been breached, leading to the prospect of deportation.

Tafham tried to ring on his wife’s phone but she had blocked him, he went to Mrs Begum’s house the following morning.

When he discovered what had been

done by his wife, he attacked on his mother-in-law.” property in panic believing he would be blamed.

He later changed his story and claimed to the jury the death was a suicide.

Judge Potter told Tafham: “Your lies adopted a tone of pathetic desperation during your trial as you attempted to say, in my view, in a controlling and abusive way, that Mrs Begum had been responsible for her own death.”

In a victim personal statement, one of her daughters, Ahsia Kauser, who found her mother’s body, said: “Her loss has had a massive impact on our lives.

“It has torn our family apart and left us with a permanent hole in our hearts.

“Every day is a struggle and it is especially hard to see our father grieve every day.”

Sentencing Tafham, Judge John Potter told him: ‘Your wife had left you and was living elsewhere with another man.

‘That meant your visa arrangements had been breached, leading to the prospect of deportation.’

Mrs Begum had told her daughter ‘don’t ruin your life, go live it’ when she saw the marriage wasn’t working.

Tafham denied murder and instead claimed that Mrs Begum had stabbed herself due to depression.

The killer said that he thought of her ‘like a mother’ and that he did not blame her for his marriage break-up.

Tafham has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years.