Pakistani man donates $30 million for Turkiye-Syria earthquake victims

An unidentified Pakistan national has won hearts after he donated a whooping amount of $30 million in the US for victims of deadly earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

The person walked into the Turkish Embassy in the United States where he handed over the amount for relief activities days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged Pakistani to come forward for the help of victims in Turkiye and Syria where death toll from Monday’s earthquake has surpassed 24,000. Hopes of rescuing many more survivors are fading away, amid cold weather after the disaster.

The anonymous person also received appreciation from the Pakistani premier for his generous act. Taking the Twitter, PM Shehbaz wrote: “Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in

the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria”.

These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds, he added.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister held a telephonic conversation with the Syrian counterpart Hussein Arnous and assured to extend every possible help for the earthquake victims of Syria. He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death and destruction caused by the earthquake in Syria.

He also expressed his condolences on the death of the Syrian Prime Minister’s family members in the calamity. Shehbaz Sharif said the government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of precious lives and massive damage to property in the severe earthquake.