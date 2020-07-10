Pakistani Man Divorced 4 Wives, Beaten Up By Ex Wife on 5th Marriage With Teen Girl, 13

A bizarre incident occurred in the city when a man allegedly married to a minor was roughed up by his previous wife in public.

Man Who Divorced 4 Wives, Beaten Up By Ex Wife on 5th Marriage to Girl, 13, in Pakistan

According to details, the man whose name was revealed to be Jamal was married for the fifth time to a 13 year old girl and was habitual of marrying and divorcing women in the past.

The incident was reported in a crowded market where the man’s fourth wife Humaira suddenly appeared and abused/thrashed him in public.

It was the news that his husband has married again which prompted Humaira to take this action.

The woman who assaulted Jamal claimed that she was his fourth wife and he had married and divorced three women prior marrying her.

The fourth wife had brought along marriage and

divorce documents of Jamal’s previous affiliations.

She said that the man has had a history of such wrongdoings and is notorious for marrying and divorcing women after a few days.

But the most depressing part of this story is the fact that the newly-wed bride is just 13-year-old – a prime example of the tendency in our society to marry young girls.

Unfortunately, every attempt to declare underage marriages punishable and raising the official adulthood age to 18 have been foiled in the country. So a girl with less than 18 years of age cannot cast her vote or get a driving licence or get job or open a bank account but is supposed to raise a family and give birth to children.

Meanwhile, there is no check on men who marry for the second time without any permission granted by the first wife, as this practice is still common in our country despite being barred legally.