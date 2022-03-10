Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the man who allegedly shot dead his seven-day-old daughter as he wanted the birth of a son.

Pakistani Man Arrested for Killing Newborn Daughter as He Wanted Son

DPO Mianwali held a press conference and announced that the accused had been caught. He said the police had formed three teams who carried out raids in various locations and finally the accused was finally arrested from nearby District Bhakkar.

The baby named Jannat was shot multiple times by a man named Shahzaib because his first child was a

daughter instead of a son. The father killed the infant by opening fire on her five times and fled from the scene.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident was filed by the child’s maternal grandfather. The incident was also widely condemned on social after reports and pictures of the innocent victim went viral.

Soon after the incident, the inspector general (IG) Punjab took strict notice of the killing and summoned a report of the incident from the RPO Sargodha. He ordered to arrest the accused immediately and take strict legal action against him. He also instructed to keep close contact with the victim’s family.