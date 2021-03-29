Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) has asked the city authorities to ban staff of restaurants, hotels and marriage halls from wearing black coats and pants, on the grounds that it undermined the ‘dignity of legal profession’.

Pakistani Lawyers Want Waiters To Stop Wearing ‘Our Uniform’ Black Coats, White Shirts

In a letter to Islamabad chief commissioner, the bar council demanded issuance of a circular to all hotels, restaurants and marriage halls, “asking them to change their service staff’s dress code”. It further said that some service staffers wearing black coat and pants violated the dignity of the legal profession. The bar council also warned of legal action against those waring uniform of a lawyer.

The letter stated that “Islamabad Bar Council is the statutory and regulatory body of the lawyers of Islamabad Capital Territory under the Legal Practitioners & Bar Councils Act

1973. It came to our knowledge that, some hotels, restaurants, marriage halls staff wear a uniform similar to the uniform of the lawyers and judges, which is against the dignity of the noble legal profession.”

The letter further said that even a law graduate cannot wear proper uniform of a lawyer until or unless he passes the entry test and completes his six month training period for enrollment as an advocate it said adding “nobody is allowed to wear the uniform of lawyers except for the advocates enrolled with any provincial or Islamabad bar Council or Pakistan Bar Council.”

The letter warned of legal consequences for the person who wears lawyers’ uniform.

IBC requested the chief commissioner to issue a circular to all the hotels, restaurants and marriage halls asking them to change their service staff dress code.

The Punjab Bar Council also issued a similar letter to the administrations of various districts.