Pakistani lawyer Nida Usman wins Justitia Award 2021 in Austria

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani lawyer Nida Usman Chaudhry has won the prestigious Justitia Award 2021 in Austria.

The award is bestowed upon female laureates of the legal profession for their outstanding performance. The award ceremony was held virtually on September 10. Nida Usman was nominated in the Academic (international) category.

She has been working for ‘Women In Law,’ an initiative launched in Pakistan in 2016, working for equality of opportunity and connectivity

of female lawyers in Pakistan.

Celebrating the achievement on Twitter, Nida wrote: “The #JustitiaAward Vienna 2021 Laureate for Academia (International) comes home!!! Yaay! so excited.

“This would not have been possible without my colleagues at @WomenInLawPk. This should be celebrated as our combined success for putting our collective efforts on world stage,” she said.

The international forum had selected 80 women lawyers from 17 countries and 12 of them were shortlisted for the award in July this year. She is the only recipient of the award in South Asia.