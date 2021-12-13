The owners of a number of illegal housing societies in Islamabad along with the help of a few journalists are making efforts to get the Property Verification Center (PVC) closed, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat has revealed.

Pakistani Journalists Team Up With Fake Housing Societies to Scam the Public

Taking to Facebook, DC Islamabad penned that credible sources have informed him that certain quarters with vested interests are set to file frivolous complaints with different legal forums to challenge the legality of PVC.

He lamented that owners of illicit housing societies backed by journalists have resorted to these tactics in an attempt to create impediments to the initiative launched solely to prevent the citizens from

investing their hard-earned money in illegitimate real estate projects.

In November’s last week, DC Islamabad had inaugurated the PVC that acts as an open database for both resident and overseas Pakistanis to verify the legality of land records before purchasing land or property within the jurisdiction of Islamabad.

Between 25 November and 8 December, the PVC has processed 137 requests filed to check the legality of different real estate schemes. According to details, 42 societies turned out to be out of Islamabad’s jurisdiction and 36 turned out to be illegal while 59 societies have been verified as legal.

DC Islamabad has requested both resident and overseas Pakistanis to continue using PVC and verify the legitimacy of real estate projects to save themselves from losing their money.