27 years old Arbab Khizer Hayat a 70-stone weightlifter known as Pakistani Hulk, is looking for the love of his life but will not marry any woman under 16-stone in fear of squashing them.

‘Pakistani Hulk’ Looking for ‘Heavyweight Wife’, at Least 100KG and Taller Than 6 Feet

Pakistani Hulk claims to have rejected up to 300 would-be brides because they were too small and has now ramped up the search for his perfect ‘heavyweight’ match.

Hayat, from Mardan, KPK Province of Pakistan said,’My parents want me to get married. They want to have grand kids but I haven’t found the right match for myself.’

‘In the last seven years, I have been desperately looking for love,” the 27-year-old figurative lady killer tells, “and have seen 200-300 girls, but they were all

an average weight.’

‘I need a heavyweight wife so I do not hurt her,” said Hayat, who claims to be in perfect health. “All the women who have wanted to marry me so far have been too skinny.’

He explains that ‘I am 6’6 feet tall and weigh almost a tonne so it is not possible to look a normal couple with an average woman. It’s very important to me that we look right. The right woman must be “at least 220 pounds” and “above 6-foot-4-inches, so we look right together.’

Despite gorging mammoth amounts of food each day – 3kg of meat and constant bowls of rice and bread, washed down with five litres of milk – Hayat insists he has no health problems.

Hayat became a celebrity across Pakistan when a video of him winning a tug-of-war against a tractor went viral.