Pakistani Host Nadia Khan, 41, Ties the Knot for Third Time

Eminent Pakistani TV host and actress Nadia Khan has confirmed she got married for the third time and shared sweet photos from her wedding.

The morning show host turned to Instagram and posted the link of her YouTube channel where she shared a complete video story of all the memorable moments that happened during the private ceremony at their Islamabad farmhouse.

According to details, before this the 41-year-old TV host has been married twice, and she is a mother of three children.

Nadia Khan has two children, one son named Azaan and one daughter named Alizah. She got married to Khawar Iqbal in 2001.