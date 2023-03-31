A Pakistani Hindu cloth merchant has shown an act of kindness by offering a 50 percent discount on all items during the holy month of Ramzan.

Pakistani Hindu trader offers 50% discount during Ramzan

Hailing from the Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a merchant named Jacky Kumar has been offering a discount offered on fabrics for both men and women at his shop named ‘Ram Cloth House’. For that, he even put up a banner in front of his shop.

As per The Express Tribune, Kumar in this regard shared how this generous offer was made as a gesture of reverence for the holy month of Ramzan and the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Kumar’s idea came

to him when a Muslim friend expressed his inability to purchase new clothes for his children and as a result, he decided to offer a discount to the inflation-hit locals.

Customers can buy suits worth Rs1,400 at the rate of Rs750, and those with a price tag of Rs2,000 are now available at half price, Rs1,000.

The discount offer, which began on March 28, will remain valid until the end of Ramzan. After this offer, a large number of people rushed to Kumar’s shop, and he sold around 5,000 suits, within two days of the announcement.

However, some local fabric dealers have expressed resentment over the sale offer, which, according to them, has badly impacted their business.