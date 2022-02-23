Pakistani Govt Acquire $12 Billion Loans Just In 7 Months

According to a report published by the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), the Federal government has taken $12bn loans since July 2021.
According to the report, loans worth $2.59b were granted to Pakistan by different sources, in January alone.
The Federal government took loans worth $190.6m under mutual agreements and loans worth $3.32b were granted from July 2021 to January 2022 under multifaceted agreements.
The EAD report said that the government also acquired loans
According to the EAD report, northern neighbour China also provided Pakistan with loans worth $10.8m from July 2021 to January 2022, while the United States of America provided Pakistan with loans worth $40.52m.
The Asian Development Bank also granted a $1.09b loan to Pakistan and Islamic Development Bank provided a loan worth $1.08b, the EAD reported.
Bonds worth $2b were also issued in the first 7 months of the current fiscal year, the report said.