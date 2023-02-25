As the saying goes, “love knows no boundaries,” and that is exactly what happened when an Indian boy and a Pakistani girl from Hyderabad met. The Indo-Pak couple’s love tale, however, has taken a difficult turn because they are currently incarcerated.

Pakistani Girl Who Met Indian Boy Via Online Ludo Ends Up in Jail

As per details, two persons from the neighboring countries met thanks to online gaming Ludo app. Iqra Jeewani, the girl from Pakistan, and Mulayam Singh Yadav, the boy from India.

Iqra and Mulayam met playing ludo online, and they later decided to transport Iqra

via Nepal to India, so they could get married. Iqra is now 19 years old, but two years ago, she was still a minor when they first met online.

Both of them were successful in their endeavors, and Iqra eventually made it to India where they wed and lived in Bengaluru, where Mulayam had a job.

The couple’s plans, however, went poorly, and they are currently being detained in India. Because they both used fake documents for her identity, entry and stay in India.

Iqra was turned over to the police and Mulayam is currently in jail. Authorities in India have also detained the couple’s landlord.