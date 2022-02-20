According to a report by Deel, a 27% hike in salaries of Pakistani freelancers has been noted. An average Pakistani freelancer earned nearly Rs6 million, it said.

Pakistani Freelancer Earns Rs6 million Per Year, $20/Hour, Report

According to a report by a San Francisco based organization Deel, Pakistani freelancers’ salaries are among the world’s fastest-rising. The Covid-19 pandemic and advances in communications technology have assisted in globalizing the market and have created opportunities for people in developing nations to work remotely at higher wages, said that report.

Mexico (57%) experienced the highest rise in freelance earnings, followed by Canada (38%), Pakistan (27%), and Argentina (21%). Freelance salaries in India rose by only 8%, the Philippines 7% and

Russia 4%.

A survey conducted by Payoneer in 2019 showed that Pakistani women freelancers were earning $22 an hour, 10% more than the $20 an hour by men. Pakistani male freelancers earnings are at par with the global average.

Earning by gender:

Sometimes freelancing experiences lead to tech startups as well. The year 2021 was a banner year for tech startups in Pakistan.

What is Deel?

Deel is a San Francisco based company that has over 250 legal, accounting, mobility, and tax experts as partners. It allows any business to create, sign and send compliant localized contracts and pay teams in more than 120 currencies with just a click. It enables employees to withdraw their paychecks in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dash, and USDC.