Pakistani Fisherman Catches Rare Croaker Fish Worth 72 Lakh, Becomes Rich Overnight

A fisherman in the Jiwani area of ​​Gwadar became rich overnight after he caught a rare croaker fish weighing 48 kilogrammes and sold it for millions in an auction.

According to a local fisherman, a sowa (locally called kiri) fish got stuck in the net of a fisherman of Jiwani. It was later said to have sold for a whooping Rs8.64 million in an auction.

According to aquatic life experts, the sowa fish comes close to the shores of Jiwani and adjacent seas in the summer for breeding. The rare croaker fish is said to be of great commercial importance and demand for it is high in some Asian and European countries.

A special

type of matter found in the fish is considered to be more precious than the meat and is used by pharmaceuticals in production of surgical items.

Three days ago, a similar fish was caught from the sea of ​​Jiwani and it was sold for Rs780,000.

Haji Abubakar, the fisherman who caught the giant croaker said that at one point during the auction, the price of fish had reached Rs. 8.64 million, but he decided to give the highest bidder a concession and sold the fish at a lower price.

Gwadar Development Authority Assistant Director Environment and Marine Biologist, Abdul Rahim Baloch, said that the demand for large Coaker fish is very high in Europe and China.

He said that this breed lives in the deep sea and comes to the coast only during the breeding season.