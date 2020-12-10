Pakistan has an acute problem when it comes to its women celebrities – a problem that can’t be fixed without owning up to it.

Pakistani Fans Have An Acute Problem With Faryal Makhdoom and Esra Bilgic

The ingrained misogyny towards women in general and hostility towards women celebrities is getting out of control.

Women celebrities are at a disadvantage even before they break into their careers. They are blocked by their own families, judged by own friends, harassed by the people in the industry before they even have a chance.

And once a woman survives all that, she is never fully accepted by the public purely for who she is and what she stands for – no matter the number of “fans”.

The same fans who objectify women celebs and enjoy their performances quickly turn against them the first chance they get when it’s about taking a moral high ground on a public platform.

It would have been fine if it was just about that and if the moral policing is harmless. It’s not okay because this moral policing turns into harassment, intimidation, bullying and threats of physical harm which continues to add to the acute problem.

Faryal Makshoom, was vile trolled in a lengthy comment, claiming that Faryal should be ‘ashamed’ as ‘in Islam

a women needs hide her private area’.

Although Faryal did not respond directly to their comment, she took to her Stories to share a lengthy statement.

She penned: ‘I’m old enough to dress myself.. fine to leave opinions under my picture but to be using foul language and wishing ill upon me is simply disgusting.

‘Leave me alone… there’s worse things going on in the world than commenting on my dressing. Go make use of your energy elsewhere – maybe in something positive.’

She added: ‘And those of you always having my back… I loveeee u. I’m not perfect… but Hey let me live. Just chill out x’

Esra Bilgic, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi depicting Islamic history, has become a household name in Pakistan, however, some fans have criticized her for wearing what they call ‘inappropriate’ outfits.

Recently, a fan commenting on Esra’s post and asked her not to wear such dresses. The Instagram user said, “Please don’t wear such dresses Halima Baji, not good.”

Responding it, Halima advised him not to follow her. She wrote, “Let me give you a little advice: Don’t follow me. Thank you.”

Previously, Esra had turned off comments on one of her posts after receiving criticism from Pakistani fans.

Let them wear what they want, a woman can dress however she wants to dress.