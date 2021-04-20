Pakistani Family of 5 Who Paid £3,500 ‘Stuffed in Hotel Room Like Animals’ in UK

Many British Pakistanis at London’s main quarantine centre complain of lack of facilities at Radisson Blu Edwardian Hotel and protest over the lack of facilities.

They complain of non-provision of meals at the time of Sehri. The protesters complain that kids have been given cold food, and there are people who have also complained of food poisoning.

A family of five living in one room at another London facility told that it was very difficult for them to live in a cramped up room.

“We are stuffed in one room like animals. We have paid more than £3,500 only to quarantine and we have been deprived of even the basic facilities. For a family of five to live in a medium-sized room is unhygienic and there are dangers to [our] health,” one of the members from Inayat’s family shared.

The UK government introduced

new quarantine measures for international travellers in a bid to prevent the spread of cases, with heavy penalties for those who do not comply.

From February 15, any UK residents returning to the UK having visited a country on the travel ban “red list” will be required to purchase a quarantine package.

Pakistan was added to the list on April 2. Bookings are made through a dedicated online portal and include assigned government transportation, food and drinks, accommodation in a government-approved facility, security, welfare, and testing. The charge for a single adult is £1750.

Under the new rules, all arrivals at English ports are required to undertake two mandatory tests, on days 2 and 8 of their 10-day quarantine.

Anyone breaking the rules of quarantine on arrival is liable for strict fines ranging from £5,000 to £10,000.