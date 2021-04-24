Pakistani Family Not Having Meals To ‘Open or Close Ramadan Fasts’ in London Hotel

A family quarantining in a London hotel say they were served bacon and no meals to open their fast on consecutive days.

All three family members from High Wycombe that includes a 68-year-old with diabetes were served bacon for breakfast on the first day after they arrived. Then for two days despite telling the hotel they were Muslim and would be observing Ramadan no meals were served at both sunset or sunrise.

Four days in the hotel served the family with Chicken Goujons to open their fast when they requested fish fingers.

“When we complain nothing happens,” said a 34-year-old guest, named Saliah who is staying at the Holiday Inn Heathrow Bath Road, London.

From 4am on Friday April 9, international visitors who departed from or transited through the Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh must quarantine in a government approved hotel for 10 days. Anyone arriving after that date must stay in a designated hotel. From this weekend travellers from India will also have to quarantine.

The family began their stay on Saturday April 17 after arriving from Pakistan and will

have to pay £4100 for the two rooms.

Saliah said on Thursday April 22 she ordered fish fingers to open their fast and instead got Chicken Goujons. A halal certificate shown to guests shows only fresh chicken is halal.

Saliah said: “I don’t even know if this food is halal and they were serving it to me to open my fast.”

She adds: “I said can we get a plain cheese sandwich but they said ‘no’. And this is a 4 star hotel? Surely a cheese sandwich?.”

Speaking to us Saliah said: “I have no idea what I will be getting each night. The service here is not even sub-standard it is of no standard.

The hotel said they were unable to share any comment as the approach to quarantine and hotel selection is a matter for the DHSC (Department of Health and Social Care) and also would not comment on individual bookings due to guest confidentiality.

Despite a request to confirm if the Chicken Goujons served to guests, Holiday Inn again said couldn’t ‘comment on individual bookings due to guest confidentiality’.

The ‘Managed Quarantine Hotel Package’ – includes accommodation, breakfast, lunch, evening meal and hot and cold drinks, two tests and transfer from the port of arrival to and from the hotel at the end of your quarantine. Hotel stays for the period cost £1,750 and are paid for by the traveller, and they are provided three meals a day.