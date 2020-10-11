Pakistani Entrepreneur, Tayyab Shafiq, Turns London Phone Booth into Restaurant

Tayyab Shafiq, 25 years of student originally from Lahore, has launched the smallest takeaway serving delicious Pakistani food in three used London phone booths.

Pakistani Entrepreneur, Tayyab Shafiq, Turns Phone Booth into Restaurant in London

This enthusiastic entrepreneur aims to open new franchises across the United Kingdom. Tayyab Shafiq rented the booths from the Red Kiosk Company which reuses old phone booths.

Tayyab Shafiq who came to London to study at the University College London (UCL) four years ago. He is a qualified mechanical engineer.

Shafiq said, “As a young Pakistan Entrepreneur initiating my businesses in the UK, it saddened me that people relate to desi food with Indian cuisine, I want people here to relate to the Pakistani cuisine as much as they do with Indian food.”

The Pakistani student entrepreneur further talked about his venture of opening the ‘world’s smallest restaurants’ in abandoned phone booths that he wanted to promote the tradition of Pakistan and bring back the golden sparrow image of Pakistan in the most iconic manner.

Tayyab Shafiq has been happily posing for pictures for the English press right outside the Uxbridge Station on High Street. His business idea of aromatic biryanis has been covered in several British papers.

He added that his idea to start the unique and innovative venture had given a new life to the red telephone booths, he expressed his wish that he

wanted to cater desi food and many other Pakistani dishes in the food market in his new venture.

“As there are so many Pakistanis in the UK, so I had a vision to do businesses which represents Pakistani culture in the UK and to play my role in strengthening the bond between Pakistan and the UK especially after Brexit when the UK is looking for new business partners. It is a prime opportunity to re-establish the holdings in the UK,” Tayyab said in an interview.

He said his “smallest takeaway in the world” serves chicken and lamb biryani, dal chawal, samosas, drinks and various other snacks.

He added: ‘We have a lot of regular clients who are part of the community. The plan is to scale up and open other places in London to make it a franchise, people are loving it.

‘It gets attraction, and we make sure to give the best quality food, taking twice a day from a kitchen company and making sure health, safety and quality is maintained.

‘It makes me sad when I see these telephone booths which have been used as toilets for people on nights out. I want to maintain this iconic British heritage.’

The Red Kiosk Company was conceived by a pair of market traders who found two unused phone boxes by Brighton Pier and asked BT if they could buy them to use as a kiosk for sunglasses and hats.