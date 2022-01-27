Pakistani Elderly Couple Spent £300K In Legal Battle Over Relationship in London

A Muslim couple ran up £300,000 in lawyers’ fee for fighting over their 18-year old relationship should be drawn to a close, a High Court judge has said.

Wife wanted a “decree of nullity”, which would allow her to claim cash from the her husband while the husband wanted a declaration there had been “nothing capable of recognition as a marriage”, which would bar the woman from making any cash claim.

Mr Justice Francis of High Court in London has ruled in favour of the woman after

analysing the case at a private hearing.

Couple came from Pakistan to UK and tied know in 1999 in a Muslim Ceremony which “purported to effect the contract of marriage” and lived in Tooting, south London.

Couple is not identified in a written ruling on the case. Husband is 74 years old and wife is 61 years old.

“The parties have between them spent some £300,000 litigating this issue,” said Mr Justice Francis.

He added: “However, if I do grant the certificate of entitlement to a decree of nullity, the petitioner will then be permitted to pursue a claim for ancillary relief and for financial remedy; whereas if I dismiss the petition, she will have no such rights.”