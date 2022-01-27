Pakistani Elderly Couple Spent £300K In Legal Battle Over Relationship in London

A Muslim couple ran up £300,000 in lawyers’ fee for fighting over their 18-year old relationship should be drawn to a close, a High Court judge has said.
Wife wanted a “decree of nullity”, which would allow her to claim cash from the her husband while the husband wanted a declaration there had been “nothing capable of recognition as a marriage”, which would bar the woman from making any cash claim.
Mr Justice Francis of High Court in London has ruled in favour of the woman after
Couple came from Pakistan to UK and tied know in 1999 in a Muslim Ceremony which “purported to effect the contract of marriage” and lived in Tooting, south London.
Couple is not identified in a written ruling on the case. Husband is 74 years old and wife is 61 years old.
“The parties have between them spent some £300,000 litigating this issue,” said Mr Justice Francis.
He added: “However, if I do grant the certificate of entitlement to a decree of nullity, the petitioner will then be permitted to pursue a claim for ancillary relief and for financial remedy; whereas if I dismiss the petition, she will have no such rights.”