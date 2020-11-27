Dr Saleem of Karachi has a very unconventional way of dealing with slipped discs and back pain in general.

It is called ‘Chiropractic adjustment’, a procedure in which trained specialists use their hands or a small instrument like a hammer on patients’ bodies to fix their body joints.

Pakistani Doctor Treats Slipped Discs and Joint Pain With Hammer

“It takes almost five years of education to become a Chiropractor,” tells Dr Saleem

Dr Saleem claimed that no one has ever had any problems after his treatment by hammering.

After learning

the patient’s history, Dr Saleem grabs a hammer and a piece of wood and starts knocking the discs back into place.

During the treatment, the chiropractor places the patient in specific positions to treat affected areas. “We place our patients on a specially designed, padded chiropractic table,” he added.

The patient may hear popping or cracking sounds because of sudden force to a joint.

As per a patient who suffering from neck and shoulder pain several months ago, tells she is fine now after getting treatment, “I’ve been able to continue my work without pain and with only occasional soreness,” she added.