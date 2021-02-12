In a shocking incident, a doctor sold a newborn boy as the couple failed to pay the hospital bills in Tulamba area of Punjab.

Pakistani Doctor Sells Newborn as Couple Fails to Pay Bills At Private Hospital

According to police, a poverty-stricken woman gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Tulamba a few days back. The couple was unable to clear the medical bills.

The doctor allegedly asked the couple to sell the newborn to settle the bills. The doctor forcefully snatched the newborn from the couple and sold the infant to a man, Faisal, when they refused his proposal.

Later, the couple approached the police and

lodged a complaint against the doctor. Taking swift action on the report, the police conducted a raid at the hospital and apprehended the doctor. The hospital administration was pressurizing the couple for not taking legal action, said sources.

Last years a female doctor named Ftima, was arrested from a private hospital Thursday night on the charge of selling newborn babies and she was sent to jail on 15-day judicial remand by a court.

“We have recovered a five-month-old baby boy from her possession, which was sold for Rs.360,000,” said a police official who added that Fatima had sold several babies in the past. The official said that the doctor had also sold several babies born out of wedlock.