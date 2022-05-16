Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Kashmala Tariq has decided to dismiss the head of mission of the Pakistani embassy in Italy after allegations of harassment were proved.

Pakistani Diplomat Sacked For Harassing Female Colleague Fined 5million in Europe

Nadeem Riaz, Pakistan’s head of mission in Italy, was accused by Saira Imdad Ali, a Grade 20 officer in the Ministry of Commerce, of harassment at the workplace.

The ombudsperson sacked Nadeem and imposed a fine of Rs5 million, which would be paid to the complainant as compensation, and directed that a copy of the decision should be sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within seven days.

The complaint was made

by the victim woman officer Saira Imdad Ali in 2018. Saira had said that Riyaz often pressured her to accompany her on tours of other countries.

In her complaint, Saira had stated that while she was stationed at the Pakistani mission in Italy in 2018, Nadeem, who was heading it, asked her to visit other cities in other countries, which was not related to her employment.

Many times it had nothing to do with work, yet they were asked to go along. Saira had also said that Nadeem had pressured her to stay next to her house. The language in which he spoke was very objectionable. It took 4 years for Saira to get justice.