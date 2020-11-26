Pakistani Cricketer Hasan Ali and His Indian Wife Expecting First Baby

Pakistan’s cricketer Hasan Ali and wife Samiya Arzoo are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Samiya Arzoo has delighted all the fans of the iconic cricketer with this beautiful news.

She has posted her pictures flaunting her cute baby bump with a sweet caption.

“No matter how bad my day’s been, it takes a little kick to make everything feel alright. Alhamdulillah”, Samiya wrote.

However, their fans were quick to extend congratulatory messages and best wishes to the new parents to be.

Earlier on August 20, 2019, Hasan

Ali and Indian national Samiya Arzoo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Dubai.

According to the sources, the cricketer and his wife had a pre-wedding photoshoot followed by a Mehendi ceremony.

The pictures had circulated on social media and created a buzz.

Samiya Arzoo and Hasan Ali got married in Dubai and this ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

Samiya Arzoo is an Indian national who is from Hariana. Hariana is in located in the Indian State of Punjab.

Samiya Arzoo has done engineering from England and she has been living with her parents in Dubai. She has been working for a private airline.