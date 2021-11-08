Lahore High Court orders release of foreign model Teresa A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) passed the verdict after hearing arguments.

Pakistani Court orders release of Czech Model Involved in Drugs Smuggling case

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi heard the appeal. Model Teresa was arrested from Lahore Airport in 2018. Customs officials registered a case against the accused. The court annulled the eight-and-a-half-year sentence of model Teresa. Model Teresa was arrested from Lahore Airport in 2018.

In the petition filed in the Lahore High Court, the lawyer of the foreign model petitioner took the position that the foreign model Teresa has filed an appeal against the decision of the trial court against her. The petitioner had come to Pakistan for Islamic studies and was subsequently arrested on charges of drugs possession.

The trial

court has ruled in the drug case against the facts while the facts are against it. The petitioner’s lawyer further said that the petitioners are innocent. The petition seeks annulment of the trial court’s decision to impose a sentence of more than eight years.

Customs officials had registered a case against foreign model Teresa, her alleged accomplices Shoaib Hafeez and Aftab Anwar.

According to media reports, the accused Aftab Anwar was accused of bringing Teresa to the airport in a car. Additional Sessions Judge Shehzad Raza sentenced the model on March 20 in the presence of the Deputy Secretary of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in a drug trafficking case.

The court had ruled that the prosecution had proved Teresa’s heroin smuggling so that we could not prove her innocence. The court had given the accused the right to appeal against the decision in the High Court.