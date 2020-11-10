An accountability court on Tuesday declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in an illegal land allotment case.

Pakistani Court Declares Nawaz Fugitive, Orders Seizure of Properties

The court issued perpetual arrest warrants for the PML-N supremo and ordered seizure of his properties. It directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a compliance report in this regard on next hearing.

The AC noted that it had issued proclamation notices summoning Sharif but he didn’t turn up. An execution report of his warrants was presented before the court. He didn’t appear in court

to face charges despite being given 30 days to surrender, the judge said.

The hearing was put off until November 26.

According to the corruption watchdog, the then Punjab chief minister Nawaz Sharif illegally allotted 54 plots, each measuring one kanal, along with two streets, in Lahore’s Johar Town in 1986.

On September 9, the PML-N supremo was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference.

Ex-PM Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani are named in the reference pertaining to obtaining luxury vehicles from the treasury by paying 15 per cent of the actual price.