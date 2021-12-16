Ommar Ahmed and Shabana Kousar, both 34, who had been trying for a baby for 10 years have told how they never want the mistakes that led to the death of their prematurely born son at the Royal Oldham Hospital to be repeated.

Pakistani Couple Waited 10 Years for Baby, Died after Hospital’s Negligence in Oldham

Little Mohammed Rahaan came into the world on November 17, 2019 after 24 weeks and five days and survived only four days.

A Rochdale inquest has heard how the tragedy may have been avoided if a tube carrying vital fluids into his body had not damaged his liver causing bleeding into his stomach and ultimately his death.

The hospital’s own guidelines said that the tube – known as an umbilical venous catheter (UVC) – should only be in place for a maximum of 24 hours.

By the time Mohammed’s condition deteriorated at 6pm on November 20, 2019, the tube had been in for 66 hours.

Senior coroner for North Manchester Joanne Kearsley was told that the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, had admitted a series of failings in the care of Mohammed.

The trust said that it was known shortly after the UVC had been inserted that it was ‘sub-optimal (in the wrong position), but that it was acceptable to continue to use it for a short period of time until the little boy was stable and additional access could be obtained.

It also admitted there was a breakdown in communications between doctors over the replacement of the line and it was not documented in the notes.

Concluding the inquest, Miss Kearsley said she was satisfied that earlier attempts should have been made to try to establish alternative access.

Mohammed was stable on the afternoon of November 19 and had been stable overnight on the night of the 18th.

The coroner went on: “A decision was made to defer the attempt to gain alternative access to the night team. Despite it being a priority that evening no attempt was made to secure alternative access.

“We did hear that there were two other babies

requiring line insertions and there were clinical pressures.

“On November 20 Mohammed was examined but there is no documentation to suggest that by 6pm, when Mohammed deteriorated, there had been any positive attempts to try to attempt alternative access.

“We are now some 66 hours almost from the insertion of the line.

“I am satisfied that there was an unacceptable delay in any attempt to secure alternative access. There was poor handover and no documentation that Mohammed had a sub-optimal line or of any plan to try to address this.

“I am equally satisfied that the UVC damaged the liver shortly before his deterioration of November 20. Once he had deteriorated, the team caring for him were not fully aware of the badly placed UVC, but I accept that it wouldn’t have made any difference by this point.”

She said: “I’m satisfied Mohammed would not have died at the time he did if it had not been for the sub-optimal UVC line, albeit Mohammed was, in any event, an extremely poorly baby and I do acknowledge the risk of sub-optimal positioning is a noted recognised complication of a UVC line.”

And she praised the dignity with which Mohammed’s father Ommar Ahmed and Shabana Kousar, both 34, had behaved during the hearing.

She told the couple, of Meldrum Street, Oldham: “You’ve waited a long time, it’s nearly two years, but as parents, I can’t imagine how difficult it is waiting for a process.

“I thank you for your patience and understanding and the way that you’ve conducted yourselves in court today. It must’ve been very difficult to listen to some of the evidence.”

After the hearing, Ommar told the Manchester Evening News: “Our main concern is that these mistakes never get repeated again so that another family doesn’t have to go through the pain that we have.”

And he revealed the Mohammed had been born after a decade of the couple trying to start a family. However, almost exactly a year later, on October 8, 2020, their daughter Ayat Ahmed was born.

“We will never forget her older brother and he will always ben in our hearts,” said Ommar, a security worker.