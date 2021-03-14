How far will you go to get that perfect picture, and at what cost? A newer trend has captured couples around the world making them pose with pets or exotic animals even if it means risking their life or that of their ‘prop’ furball. So when a bride and groom posed for their wedding photoshoot with a lion cub, a sedated one, it was sure to get some backlash.

Pakistani Couple Uses a Sedated Lion Cub as Prop On their Wedding Photoshoot

The sedated lion was used as a prop on stage for wedding photography in Lahore. Soon as the picture was posted on social media, the unusual post was backfired for captivating a wild animal misusing it for fun.

Video of a couple using an allegedly ‘sedated’ lion cub as a prop for their wedding photoshoot has drawn the ire of animal rights activists across Pakistan.

The photo was posted on the Instagram story of Studio Afzl — a Lahore-based photography studio that

does bridal photoshoots and covers weddings.

In the story, the couple can be seen holding hands over the cub as the photographer captured the image. In another shot, the sad-looking lion cub was placed a bit away from the couple, as the photographer took the pictures.

The hashtag #SherdiRani was added in the stories with the cub used as a prop to give an emphasis on the cub’s presence.

The issue was first highlighted by JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter on Instagram.

After that, it was shared on Twitter by “Save the Wild” a group that is fighting to “save Pakistan’s wildlife from the threats of hunting, loss of habitat, and pesticides”.

Save The Wild also tagged the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department, asking them to intervene and recuse the animal.

“Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department does your permit allow for a lion cub to be rented out for ceremonies? Look at this poor cub sedated and being used as a prop. This studio is in Lahore where this cub is being kept. Rescue him please,” said the account.