Indian Couple Kept A Man Slave for 4 Years in £1.2Million Home in UK

University lecturer and her husband have been arrested over claims they kept a builder as a slave in their garden shed for four years.

Pakistani Couple Kept A Man Slave for 4 Years in £1.2Million Home in UK

Pritpal Binning, 56, and her spouse Palvinder, 54, are suspected of holding him against his will while he worked on their five-bedroom £1.2million house in Hampshire.

The frail Polish builder is said to have walked into an NHS centre and told staff he had been forced to work in exchange for food.

Police raided the couple’s luxury home after the alleged victim went to a NHS walk-in health centre and claimed he had been forced to work in exchange for food.

He claimed the British couple had given him only a plastic sun lounger to sleep on and out-of-date food to eat, and that he had

no toilet.

On one occasion while he was working he stopped to chat with a neighbour but was ‘shouted at’ by Mrs Binning, a former Southampton University health sciences lecturer, it is claimed.

The builder also claimed there was no flushing toilet and his kitchen was a fridge and barbecue.

The couple were arrested by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) following a raid at an address in affluent Chilworth.

The Polish man, who is in his 40s, has not been named but told officers he had been forced to live in the ‘absolutely freezing’ concrete shed.

A male neighbour in his 40s, said he had seen a white man working around the five-bedroom property but was shocked to hear of the allegations about the ‘nice’ couple.

Many vulnerable people are lured to Britain under the false promise of a better life and then forced to work by the people who sponsor them.