Pakistani Couple Enjoyed Life On Stolen (£1.5m) Lottery Money Ordered To Pay Back

Haroon Cassim is to pay back £500,000 of the £1.5m he stole from both the hybrid agency and The National Lottery as an employee.

A former employee of Yopa who stole £505,000 from online estate agency while working on the refurbishment of its call centres in Hinkley and Watford has been told to repay a significant portion of the cash at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Leicester Crown Court.

Haroon Cassim (pictured) stole the cash from Yopa along with £960,000 he stole from another employer, Camelot, actions which were both planned and a ‘gross beach of trust’, the court heard.

In June last year the 37-year-old was jailed for six-and-a-half years and banned from holding a company directorship for six years for the frauds.

But he has now been told to pay back £418,922 from available assets within three months, although this only represents a third of the £1.5 million he stole.

The cash was spent on a deposit for a Ferrari sports car, £100,000 sent to family in South Africa and further funds spent on executive boxes at both Leicester and Manchester United football clubs.

But £800,000 was lost to gambling which, at the original trial in June, his defence claimed he used to escape from his difficult past life.

Much of the cash was laundered through the bank account of his wife Sofina Sarwar, from whom he is now separated.

She claimed not to have benefited from any of the stolen cash, but has been told to return £99,774 that is already frozen within her bank account.

These funds, along with the money being confiscated from Cassim, will be paid back to The National Lottery and Yopa.

Cassim, who is still serving his sentence, appeared in the dock for a confiscation

hearing, but Sarwar was allowed to sit elsewhere in court.

Judge Timothy Spencer QC ordered that the confiscated sums from the pair, totalling £518,696, should be used to compensate both Camelot and Yopa.

During last year’s sentencing hearing, Andrew Peet, prosecuting, said: “The offences by Cassim were very well planned, involving the creation and invention of fictional businesses and invoices.”

Cassim forged documents and the signatures of his wife as well as co-workers and managers, putting others at risk of suspicion.

He was employed in £45,000-a-year posts at the time he committed the offences.

The prosecutor said he used his wife as “a vehicle or enabler” to filter £1.2 million of the stolen money through her bank accounts – and she had “turned a blind eye.”

Sawar, during her trial, said she had “no idea” of her husband’s fraudulent activities and thought he was legitimately on a high income and had been duped by him.

The couple, who have no previous convictions, were living in a rented home in Danehurst Avenue, New Parks, Leicester, at the time of their arrest.

They were in the process of using £200,000 of ill-gotten cash towards buying a home in Kestrel Lane, Hamilton, in the city – but the sale was stopped. Cassim was also said to have transferred a large sum of money to South Africa.

Sarwar – who later moved to Beaumont Road in Luton, Bedfordshire -was said to have separated from Cassim, who relocated to a nearby address in Luton, by the time they were sentenced.

Judge Robert Brown, who sentenced the pair last June, said Cassim committed “a gross breach of trust” and if it was not for him Sarwar would not have been in trouble. He accepted that, apart from household shopping, she had not personally used the money she allowed through her bank accounts.

Cassim’s sentence also included a six-year ban from holding a company directorship.