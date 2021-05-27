A couple was allegedly caught kissing on an Airblue flight, a private Pakistani airline, recently. The incident caused an uproar on the aircraft and on social media.

Pakistani Couple Caught Kissing in Domestic Karachi-Islamabad Flight

Things got out of hand, and a passenger ended up complaining about the incident with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), The Tribune reported. The event took place on PA-200, a Karachi-Islamabad flight, on May 20.

The eyewitnesses, who complained about the incident, told the publication that the couple was seated in the fourth row of the airline.

At first, they began kissing each other. However, when another passenger complained about them, the air hostess requested the couple to stop their public display of affection. When they did not listen to her

request, the air hostess provided the couple with a blanket to keep their activities under wraps.

Passengers claim that when the couple was confronted over their actions they hit back saying,”Who are you to tell us anything”.

According to The Tribune, the complaint was filed by advocate Bilal Farooq Alvi, who was also onboard the airplane. He filed a complaint with the CAA against the airline for not taking action to stop the couple.

The authority is now reportedly probing the matter. Alvi also issued a video message on social media claiming to detail the actions of the couple in the presence of families aboard the flight.