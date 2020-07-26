A fatwa has been issued by Darul Uloom University Karachi against the Turkish drama ‘Dirilis Ertugrul Ghazi’ aired on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistani Clerks Issued Fatwa Against Ertugrul Ghazi Drama As Conspiracy Against Islam

Based on Islamic conquests, the Turkish series ‘Dirilis Ertugrul’ has gained success in Pakistan as well as in the rest of the world. Since then, many artists from the Pakistani showbiz industry have spoken against it.

Following the ongoing debate on the play on a daily basis, Darul Uloom Karachi University has recently issued a fatwa against the play, declaring it un-Islamic.

A fatwa issued by Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi said that it is haraam to make and watch such dramas and films related to Islamic history.

The fatwa states that

the Ertugrul Ghazi drama is a conspiracy against Islam.

It should be noted that before this, a fatwa has been issued by Jamia Banuria against the drama Ertugrul Ghazi.

Ertugrul Gazi, the father of Osman I who laid the foundations of the Ottoman Empire, surged to fame in Pakistan when Prime Minister Imran Khan endorsed the series and said watching it would promote “Islamic history and ethics” among the country’s youth.

State-run broadcaster, Pakistan Television (PTV) began airing the series with Urdu dubbing in April this year.

This is not the first Turkish drama to have become popular in Pakistan. But what is different about Ertugrul – often described as the Muslim Game of Thrones – is that it’s being promoted by Prime Minister Imran Khan, for reasons thought to be both personal and political.