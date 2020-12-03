Pakistani citizens are being counted among the top nationals who have been granted the UK visa in various categories during the year 2020, the Home Office latest figures have revealed.

Pakistani Citizens Tops The List Who Have Been Granted the UK Visa in 2020

According to the data, 6,662 Pakistani families had been granted visas for the UK during 2020, with an approval rate of 89 percent which is the highest among all the South Asian countries.

While Indian were granted 3,348, Bangladesh 2,155 and 1,605 applicants from Nepal were issued family visas. Overall, South Asian accounts for 40 % of the total family visas application approved in 2020.

In the Student category, 4,015 Tier 4 student visas have been granted to Pakistani applicants since the start of the year. The approval rate in this category is around 93 percent, with a 2o percent increase from the previous year.

Likewise, 6,807 work visas were issued to Pakistanis this year, which included 2,223 skilled work or Tier 2 visas.

Additionally, 30,208 Pakistani applicants received visitor visas during this period, indicating a significant surge in the overall approval rate for Pakistanis.

The figures also show that 2,799 Pakistanis were granted citizenship of the UK this year as compared to 2,663 in 2019. 134 Pakistani passengers were denied entry into the UK this year as compared to 197 people in 2019.

“At the peak of the crisis, from March to June, we witnessed a sharp fall in the grant rate due to the closure of our offices. However, the substantial increase in other months resulted in a notable improvement in the grant rate compared to the last year,” said Home Office.

Moreover, on December 31, 2020 freedom of movement between the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) will end and subsequently the UK will implement a new point based immigration system from 1 January 2021.

Home Office officials claiming the new immigration system will be a fair system, because it will treat people from every part of the world equally. They said the new system will cater for the most highly skilled workers, skilled workers and students having a range of other specialist work routes including routes for global leaders in their field.

According to the Home Office, the UK’s new Student Route is even more efficient and convenient for Pakistani students to apply for the visa. They will need to demonstrate they have an offer from an approved educational institution, speak English and are able to support themselves during their studies in the UK.

Similarly, for Pakistani citizens, if they want to come to work in the UK, all they will need to demonstrate is they have a job offer from the Home Office approved employer, the job offer is at the required skill and salary levels, plus prove they can speak English.