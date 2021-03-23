In a shocking incident, a 7th-grade student was barred from taking lunch before being locked up alone in a room by the school administration over non-payment of the tuition fee in Karachi.

Pakistani Child Locked Up Over Non-Payment of School Fee Narrates Her Ordeal

Giving details of the ordeal, Ubair Zohra told ARY News that she was forced to stand outside the class throughout the school timing and stopped her from taking lunch during the recess on 18th

of March. The student said that she was even locked up alone in a room for over one hour.

She said that the school’s administrator misbehaved with her father when arrived there to inquire about the incident.

Her father, Muhammad Adil Ansari, said that the school principal had threatened that he would give her daughter’s name to the private schools association and she would never be given admission in any school in the city. He demanded of the government and the concerned authorities to provide him justice.