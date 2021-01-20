Noman Ijaz is a senior Pakistani TV Actor who has worked in numerous drama ever since he became a part of the industry in the year 1989.

Pakistani Celebrities Who Tied Knot After Fell in Love at First Sight

Noman Ijaz went to PTV because he wanted to become a News Caster but he was told he could appear in dramas. He made his first 50-second appearance in 1989 in a PTV drama called Aik Din.

Noman Ijaz when first saw Rabia, he decided to marry her. Rabai’s parents were not satisfied with Nomna’s acting career and said they want to marry their daughter to a job holder.

Noman Ijaz then find a job to full fill their requirement and then tied the knot with Rabia.

Pakistani singer and actor Atif Aslam’s and his wife Sara Bharwana were at college life, when he saw Sara first time and fell in love with her.

When it all began for Atif, it was ‘love at first sight’. Well, it was when Atif went on to pursue his higher studies from Government University in Lahore that he met his girl at the same university. Like any filmy love

story; flowers started blooming and butterflies fluttering. It did not take much longer for the couple to fall in love. Both could feel the love from the depth of their hearts.

According to some sources, she was the student of the Kinnaird College, Lahore and Atif was studying at Government University, Lahore at that time. They were seeing each other back then and were totally bitten by the lovebug. They both were so much in love that it lasted a lifetime.

Atif was simultaneously chasing two dreams- being a renowned singer and marrying Sara and luckily he succeeded in both. It is learnt that Sara made a career for herself as an educationalist in Lahore.

Even though their families were well aware of their relationship, they waited for eight years to turn things around. It was only in 2012 that the couple made the official announcement about their affair. The official announcement was on wait for their career and dreams to come to life.

Abrar-ul-Haq is a Pakistani politician, philanthropist and singer-songwriter. His debut 1995 album Billo De Ghar sold over 40.3 million albums worldwide. He married Hareem Abrar in 2005, he has one son Muhammad Taha and two daughters Hamna Abrar & Inaya Abrar.