Hamiza Mukhtar, who claims to be a former neighbour and class-fellow, approached a Lahore’s Sessions court for registration of a case against Pakistani skipper who she claimed had been exploiting her for almost ten years.

Pakistani Captain Babar Azam’s Scandal With With Neighbour’s Girl

Woman claimed, Babar Azam allegedly blackmailed her and they had fornicated with her consent, with promises of marriage in a petition submitted in a district and sessions court and prayed for the registration of an FIR in the same matter.

“We had fallen in love,” said the complainant, Hamiza Mukhtar. She claimed that the two had illicit relations, and when she got pregnant, the cricketer had forced her for an abortion and consoled her with promises of marrying her.

Woman while holding Quran in her hands claimed, she went to hotels in Lahore and Islamabad with Babar Azam.

She loped with him and resident at a rented house for years on “fake” marriage promises, she told.

Woman further claimed she theft some gold jewelry of her mother the day she eloped with

captain and spend in on him.

On her complaint, Additional Sessions Judge Nauman Muhammad Naeem has sought a report from Naseerabad SHO on the status of her request to register a case.

Attaching medical documents as “proof” with the petition to prove her abortion and illicit relations with Azam, she implored the court that she approached the police when she felt the cricketer was ‘betraying her’.

She approached Naseerabad Police to register the FIR against Azam, after which she claimed the national cricket team captain assured her that he will marry her. This series of events, claimed the petitioner, resolved the matter between them.

Meanwhile, the alleged victim has filed another petition against the cricketer’s family members in which Babar Azam, Muhammad Azam, Faisal Azam, Kamil Azam and Muhammad Naveed have been nominated on the charge of harassment. The judge also sought a reply from SP Complaints on the petition by December 5.

Babar Azam, who is in New Zealand for a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series, could not be reached for a comment on the matter.