Pakistani ‘Busy’ Drug Dealers along Females Work 14 Hours A Day in Nottingham

A drugs conspiracy which mainly targeted Nottingham students had dedicated phone lines, and single lines would receive tens – if not hundreds – of calls, a court heard.

So busy were the dealers they worked in shifts and, at the very least, there were four “drug line” telephone numbers, said Jonathan Cox, prosecuting at Nottingham Crown Court, on Thursday, December 16.

In less than a year, during the conspiracy, the drug lines between them received 50,000 calls and messages or voicemails. The group also operated via social media on WhatsApp and iMessage.

“Business phone numbers” were provided to customers for them to call.

Some phones sent out daily bulk and mass marketing messages and the line was open for at least 14 hours a day, coming online around midday and working through to the early hours of the morning.

In an attempt to increase their market, customers were offered discounts by sharing drug lines to others.

The group had their own business cards, targeting student events and clubs to drum up sales.

In the court hearing on Thursday, Mr Cox said: “The defendants face sentence following a police investigation into the activities into the supply of substantial quantities of illegal drugs into Nottingham.

“A major part of activities centred around the supply of illegal drugs to students and made efforts to target that customer base and allow, the Crown say, to exploit it.”

Driven by greed, he said, they were a group who had available to supply in very significant quantities a selection

of controlled drugs: cocaine, Ecstasy in pill form and crystal – cannabis and Ketamine – and had a supply line in Zanex – the anti-depressant.

Two drug dealers who bragged they had so much money they filmed themselves throwing fivers ‘in the bin’ are among those to be sentenced.

A video of Shakeel Amin, 29, of Grassington Road in Beechdale, and Zain Mushtaq, 22, of Thorncliffe Road in Mapperley, was shown as part of a court case involving nine people as part of the drugs conspiracy.

Shakeel Amin was said, by Mr Cox, to be second only to Jamil Amin, another defendant.

During a six-week long trial, Derby Crown Court was told how a single phone being seized led to detectives launching the investigation that led to this group, headed by Jamil Amin, 31, of Aspley Park Drive in Beechdale, being brought to justice.

Officers found messages between the group on Mushtaq’s phone which uncovered that they were involved in supplying large quantities of class A and B drugs.

Following the trial, three members of the group maintained not guilty pleas of conspiracy to to supply class A and B drugs.

They were Jamil Amin; Saad Essa, 24, of Briar Road in Harrow; and Kieran Neilson, 22, of Colchester Road in Aspley, and all were found guilty by jury.

Six more people pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply controlled drugs, including Shakeel Amin;Zain Mushtaq; Ben Jones, 26, of no fixed address; Rabeena Kausser, 34, of Soudan Drive, The Meadows; and Heather McCrory, 27, of Larch Gardens in Bulwell.

One of the defendants will be sentenced later – and the remainder will sentenced on December 20.