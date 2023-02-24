A lavish wedding in Dubai has sparked outrage in which a Pakistani businessman weighed his daughter in gold as part of her dowry on her wedding.

Pakistani Businessman Weighs Daughter With 69 KG Gold on Wedding as Dowry

The UAE-based businessman weighed his daughter on a scale with 69 kg gold bricks. The video and images of the incident have gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the bride weighed around 70 kilograms, meaning the equivalent weight in gold was given as dowry.

Videos went viral, however, many social media users were annoyed by the ostentatious display of wealth.

The move has angered the netizens, with many of them criticizing the family’s actions as an extreme display of wealth.

As news of the wedding spread, citizens in both Pakistan and UAE expressed frustration. Many advised the businessman of donating the gold to Turkey-Syria earthquake victims or giving it away to

charity.

As the controversy continues to rage, it remains to be seen whether the tycoon will face any repercussions.

However, the incident has served as a stark reminder of the growing divide between the ultra-rich and the rest of society. It also highlights the urgent need for economic equality and social justice.

Some urged the businessman to donate the gold to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

One person wrote: “If that gold is donated to earthquake survivors in Syria and Turkey, maybe the blessings of the newlyweds will be 1,000 times more.”

Others said it was a reminder of the divide between the super-rich and common people.

However, some believed the showcase was fake while others said it was objectifying the bride.

Amid Pakistan’s economic crisis, the government has announced several measures to cut expenses.

This includes asking cabinet members to forgo their salaries and perks, no five-star stays during trips abroad, serving only one dish at government functions and more.