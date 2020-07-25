Pakistani Businessman Fined 8 Buffaloes for Insulting Comments on Social Media

A Malaysian court has fined a Pakistani businessman eight buffaloes and eight gongs for tying derogatory remarks to indigenous groups.

Kaleidoscope tribes live on the Malaysian island of Borneo, where a local court convicted Pakistani businessman Amir Ali Khan under local laws and customs.

Amir Ali Khan made derogatory remarks about tribal groups in May and June, for which a local Sabah court ordered him to pay extraordinary fines.

Amir Ali Khan Nawatay was ordered to pay the unusual fine by a native court in Sabah state after he pleaded guilty to making insulting comments about indigenous groups in May and June.

Kota Marudu district chief Baintin Adun, who presided

over Tuesday’s case, said recordings of the 50-year-old businessman’s comments had spread on social media, creating a lot of anger.

“We want to make this an example so other people don’t do the same thing again,” he told AFP.

“I want to appeal to society that if there are misunderstandings or arguments, don’t mention another person’s race.”

He did not reveal exactly what the Pakistani said. The businessman is a permanent resident of Malaysia, official news agency Bernama reported.

Baintin said Amir had one month to pay the fine, or risked incurring a 4,000 ringgit ($940) fine or 16 months in jail, or both.

Remember that buffaloes and gongs are traditionally seen as valuable items in the societies and are also used as fines or dowry in marriage in case of some disputes.