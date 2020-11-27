Pakistani Businessman Exchange His 6Million Ring With 3 Rings of ‘Ertugrul’

Turkish actor Engin Altan has given three rings of Ertugrul character of super hit drama series ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ as a present to a Pakistani businessman.

Managing Director of Chaudhry Groups of Companies Mian Kashif Zameer, in an interview , revealed that he recently visited Turkey where he met ‘Ertugrul’ and presented him a gold ring worth Rs6 million. While, the Turkish hero in exchange gave him three rings which he had worn while playing role of Ertugrul.

Mian Kashif Zameer is fond of gold and always keeps wearing a 1.5 kg gold chain

around his neck, and about 0.25 kg gold bracelet and rings. He also possesses a diamond-cut wrist watch worth one crore Pakistani rupees.

The businessman has struck a deal of Rs17 crore with Engin Altan to sign him as global brand ambassador of his company.

After assuring him of security, he has convinced the actor to visit Lahore within next 10 days. “I will go to five different places in the city with him during his tour,” he said.

Kashif Zameer is a friend of top influential personalities of Pakistan, whether they are politicians of officers of armed forces. He is also quite popular with TikTok users.